Motorists Urged To Take Extra Care And Avoid Travel Where Possible

Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible as there is widespread flooding this morning following the heavy rain - particularly in Auckland City and the surrounding suburbs.

In some areas of heavy flooding, roadblocks are in place.

Please do not drive through flood waters and remember hazards and debris could lurk beneath the surface and flood waters could be contaminated.

Follow Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for regular updates on state highways across Auckland and Northland.

You can also check road and weather conditions here: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz(link is external).

To report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues, please log your issue online at aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem.

If your life, health or property is in danger, call 111.

© Scoop Media

