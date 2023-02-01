Renwick Cycle Trail Moving Forward

The second stage in Renwick’s vineyard cycle trail is underway.

The 6.5km section, linking the Allan Scott winery in Jacksons Road to Renwick using off-road routes, is part of a proposed 8.7km trail and connects with an existing section of off-road path along Jacksons Road that was completed in 2020.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the trail was a significant addition to the existing cycle infrastructure around Renwick, important for tourism, and she looked forward to the completion of the entire project.

Council has invested significantly in the trail which was a complex project and only possible thanks to the backing of landowners.

“I would particularly like to acknowledge the support of corporate landowners who have given easements through their properties,” Mayor Taylor said. “It’s fantastic to get visitors and locals off busy roads and cycling through the vines.”

There are 20 cellar doors within an eight kilometre radius of Renwick and 10,000 bike visitors each year.

Steve Hill, chairman of the Renwick Bike Walk group, said the trail goes along the Ōpaoa River stopbank and joins up with the Omaka River near the Old Renwick Road ford, following that to the SH63 road bridge then along road reserve to Havelock Street.

Future plans include completing an entire trail around Renwick that will benefit locals as well as tourists.

"There are areas on the edges of vineyards, on river stopbanks and roadside reserves that, with careful development and management can be used for cycle paths with minimal or no impact on vineyard operations,” Steve said. “The wineries we have worked with so far have recognised this potential and their involvement has been a major boost to the paths we’ve developed."

Steve thanked property owners for their generosity and cooperation including Talley’s, Pernod Ricard, Wither Hills, Allan Scott Family winemakers, Peter Jackson Vineyards and the Jordon Geddes Trust.

