Are You Ready To Get FutureFit?

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand’s first gamified carbon footprint tool is now freely available in Hawke’s Bay.

FutureFit is an easy-to-use online tool that helps you to discover your carbon footprint, then take personalised actions to reduce it.

Sponsored by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Napier City, Hastings District and Wairoa District Councils, FutureFit enables individuals in Hawke’s Bay to take climate action and collectively contribute to reducing our region’s carbon footprint.

Regional Council Climate Action Ambassador Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau says FutureFit is a great way for people to engage with friends, whānau and communities on the topic of climate change.

“New Zealanders are steadily shifting to live low-carbon lifestyles - recognising these lifestyle choices help save money, create a healthier life, and care for Papatūānuku.

FutureFit is a practical tool that helps people to learn about which actions have the biggest footprint and to think creatively about changes they can make that fit within their lifestyles.”

Promoting low-carbon lifestyles, this programme contributes towards meeting New Zealand’s zero carbon objectives, four of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development goals and our regional goal for Hawke’s Bay to be net carbon zero by 2050.

In collaboration, the councils are running a campaign to raise awareness of the tool and to celebrate community involvement. Prizes will be up for grabs within each of Napier City, Hastings and Wairoa District councils for participants who have achieved things such as the biggest reductions in their own personal footprints, have the smallest footprint or have taken the most actions within each two-month period of the six-month campaign.

The gamification aspect makes it fun; people can challenge friends or workmates or register a team to compete against other teams within Hawke’s Bay.

It's free to use and easy to take the quiz. Register at https://www.futurefit.nz/ to learn how to reduce your impact on the climate and save money.

Join us on the movement to become FutureFit and take collective climate action!

