Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Gardens Win Awards And Commendations

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Two of Wellington’s iconic gardens have come up smelling of roses garnering a number of significant awards to add to their blooming trophy cabinet.

Botanic Garden Summer Display

Recent assessments of Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush and Botanic Garden ki Paekākā saw the popular sites achieve high commendations and awards recognising the ‘hours of work by passionate, creative and knowledgeable people’.

Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush continues to fulfil the requirements of a 6-Star Garden of International Significance, and was commended for its gardens, new visitor centre and renovations, plant collections, conservation research and propagation. The only recommendation from the assessors was to keep doing what they are doing.

Manager Ōtari Native Botanic Garden and Wilton’s Bush Reserve Tim Park and the team are very proud of Ōtari’s continued ranking as a Garden of International Significance by the NZ Garden Trust.

“My team has put in a massive effort to maintain our diverse collection of native plants through challenging times in recent years. We are very pleased that the work we are doing to renovate the Gardens was appreciated by the assessors.

“We have also recently expanded the capacity of the Lions Ōtari Plant Conservation Laboratory, which is developing techniques to save some of Aotearoa’s most threatened native plants including orchids (and their mycorrhizal partners), kauri and species affected by myrtle rust.

“We have recently refreshed the visitor centre in partnership with mana whenua and local artists and are stoked that this new space was commended in the judges’ notes.”

Wellington Botanic Garden ki Paekākā was recognised as a 5-Star Garden of National Significance and was commended for its new meadows approach, the main garden spaces, and the Victorian bedding gardens were singled out for being particularly stunning. The interactive learning area for kids was also acknowledged as ‘great’, and a good use of a steep slope.

Botanic Garden ki Paekākā was also recently recognised with a Qualmark Gold Award under the Sustainable Tourism Business criteria.

Botanic Garden’s Manager David Sole says: “The Botanic Garden’s achievement of its Qualmark Gold certification is testament to the Garden’s presentation, and also reflects the unseen background work and systems which continue to make the Garden one of the ‘must visit’ destinations in the region.

“This, alongside the Garden continuing to be recognised as a Garden of National Significance, has coincided nicely with the return of visitors to the Capital and the fabulous summer.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 