Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Clean-up Continues Across Auckland’s Transport Network As The Sun Comes Out

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Work is underway across the Auckland region to clean up further damage caused across our road and public transport network overnight.

Roads and public transport services across Auckland continue to be affected by the heavy rain and strong winds experienced over the past 18 hours.

Across the rail network, buses are replacing all services on the Western Line between Britomart and Swanson due to power outage and slips and flooding on the tracks. Rail services are running to reduced timetables on the Eastern and Southern lines and flooding between Ōrākei and Glen Innes is being closely monitored to ensure it does not present a safety risk for train services.

Bus services are currently experiencing delays due to flooding and detours, including flooding which has affected two bus depots. The Northern Busway has reopened between the Smales Farm and Akoranga stations, with stop/go and speed reductions restrictions in place today. A full closure is planned overnight to allow damage to the busway surface to be repaired.

Ferry services are currently experiencing delays and late cancellations. Pine Harbour ferry services will resume today, while Gulf Harbour services remain replaced by buses.

Passengers wanting to travel on public transport services should check the AT Mobile app or AT website for the latest information on public transport services before they travel.

Across Auckland’s road network we’ve seen lower than usual traffic volumes today, with approximately 20% fewer cars on local and arterial roads compared with last Wednesday. We have over 500 members of our road maintenance crews out across the region today working to manage slips and flooding and clear roads where it’s practical and safe.

Although these teams are making good progress there are some slips which will take considerable time to safely clear, such as along Scenic Drive where there are four significant slips.

Since Friday there have been 82 road closures across the region, with access restored on the majority. There are 34 roads which are currently closed.

As of 1345 the main areas of focus for teams working to clear and reopen roads:

North

  • Mill Flat Road – the Bailey Bridge has arrived on site and we expect to be fully installed and operational next week. Please be patient and continue using the forestry road detour for now.
  • Wairau Rd / Porana intersection
  • Fred Thomas Drive
  • Beach Road, Browns Bay
  • Glenvar Road – needs to be fully investigated before it can be reopened. AT will be providing residents with detour maps in the meantime to make access easier.

Central

  • Tāmaki Drive, where there have been slips and flooding
  • Fanshawe Street
  • Greenlane / Manukau Road
  • Mt Wellington
  • Gillies Ave

South

  • Various roads across the Awhitu Peninsula
  • Beachcroft Road

West

  • Te Henga Road (need to use Bethells as a detour)
  • Woodbay Road
  • Scenic Drive

We continue to urge Aucklanders to take extreme care when ravelling on the network, consider whether your travel is necessary and plan your full return journey.

To keep up to date, please visit at.govt.nz/weatherwatch

Auckland Transport’s advice for people travelling today

  • Do not walk, drive or cycle through floodwater because it can pose a series risk to your health and safety.
  • Plan ahead before you leave - check the AT Mobile app or website for public transport information and www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch for the latest information about road closures.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 