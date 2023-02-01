Transport Plan For Thursday 2 February As The Clean-up Work Continues Across Auckland

Work continues across the Auckland region to clean up further damage caused across our road and public transport network last night along with the extensive damage from Friday’s event.

We continue to urge Aucklanders to take care when travelling on the network.

We had more than 550 members of our road maintenance crews out across the region today working to reopen roads. We are making good progress and since Saturday 49 roads have been restored and reopened. 47 roads are currently partly or fully closed with other lane closures on the network.

Rail services tomorrow are expected to run to reduced timetables on the Western Line (between Newmarket and Swanson, with a transfer required at New Lynn), Southern Line (Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern Line) and the Eastern Line (between Manukau and Otahuhu with a transfer required at Otahuhu to Southern Line services to complete the journey). Bus rail replacements continue between Britomart and Newmarket, on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket.

Bus services are operating on all routes with extended journey times due to detours because of road closures. Dedicated school bus services are being reinstated where schools will be opening tomorrow.

Ferry services will be operating reduced timetables other than Gulf Harbour that will continue to operate a bus replacement.

Passengers wanting to travel on public transport services should check the AT Mobile app or AT website for the latest information on public transport services before they travel.

For the latest information on road closures and public transport: at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

Transport Plan for Thursday 2 February 2023 with latest updates at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch:

Road network is operational with 47 local road closures and key road impacts to avoid below:

North

Mill Flat Road – the Bailey Bridge installation continues, with residents still having access via the Riverhead Forest. Part of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway will be closed to traffic to allow construction of the bridge.

Beach Road, Browns Bay

Glenvar Road

Central

Tāmaki Drive, where there have been slips and flooding

Gillies Ave near Alpers Ave

Beachcroft Ave

South

Awhitu Road (south of Kemp Road)

Moumoukai Hill Road

Otaua Mountain Road

Sherwood Drive

West

Te Henga Road (need to use Bethells as a detour)

Woodbay Road

Scenic Drive (currently has three slips).

Public Transport:

Rail: Western Line: Newmarket to / from New Lynn and New Lynn to / from Swanson expected to be operational tomorrow at 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at New Lynn to complete their journey. Addition rail bus services will also be available New Lynn to / from Swanson at 20-minute frequency as an alternative option for customers. Southern Line: Papakura to / from Britomart via Eastern Line at 40-minute frequency. Eastern Line: Manukau to / from Otahuhu at 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at Otahuhu to Southern Line services to complete their journey. Britomart to Newmarket due to Parnell Tunnel slips and Onehunga Line and Otahuhu to Britomart Southern Line will continue to operate bus rail replacements due to KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild works. Extended rail journey times due to KiwiRail network speed restrictions at 25km/h or 40km/h. Significant increase in journey times to be expected.

Bus: Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville Riverhead, 774 / 7 75 / TamakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville Riverhead, 774 / 7 75 / TamakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch. Ferry: latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch: Hobsonville Point, Half Moon Bay, Birkenhead and Bayswater will operate on weekend timetables. Devonport will operate at 60-minute frequency. Waiheke – please check with www.fullers.co.nz West Harbour and Pine Harbour operating at reduced timetable. Gulf Harbour services are being replaced by buses for the remainder of the week A welfare run to Rakino Island happened at 3pm today, with reinstatement of regular services to be confirmed

latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch: School Buses: following the announcement of school return, AT dedicated school buses will be operational.

To keep up to date, please visit at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

