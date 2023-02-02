Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Barnardos Releases Emergency Funding For Flood-impacted Whānau

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 8:36 am
Press Release: Barnardos

Following the devastating floods in Tāmaki Makaurau and in surrounding areas, all Barnardos services are pulling together to support affected whānau.

Barnardos is releasing emergency funding to provide extra support to whānau already engaged with our services.

“When the weather hit, many families were able to connect with Barnardos,” explains Agnes Kapisi-Sevi, Barnardos Service Manager for South Auckland’s Child and Family Services. “

“The community has been coming together and keeping positive, despite the situation. At Barnardos, we are prepared to respond to the complexities that the disaster has brought. As the needs change, we will be adapting our support to whānau. “

Teams across Tāmaki Makaurau are checking in with whānau to understand their personal situation. The funding will be released in forms of vouchers to address immediate needs, such as clothing, food, nappies, beddings, personal items and home appliances, and will be made available to flood-affected families already working with Barnardos.

“People have so many things to think about at the moment, so this fund is aimed to ease the pressure on whānau and relieve some of the stress,” says Mike Munnelly, Barnardos Chief Executive.

Across Barnardos Early Learning services, Barnardos Kaiako have also been checking on all the whānau enrolled with our services and referring any whānau in need of support to Barnardos social workers.

Barnardos’ national helpline, 0800 What’s Up, has remained open, providing a safe, confidential and free space for tamariki and rangatahi aged five to 19 to talk to or chat with a trained counsellor. With schooling disrupted, ongoing weather uncertainty, livelihood impacted and stresses added, 0800 What’s Up encourages young people to reach out – no issue is too big or too small.

“It will be a long road to recovery for all. Short-term and long term needs will emerge and Barnardos will continue to support whānau along the way. Thanks to long-standing and generous donors and partners, we’re able to do this ” says Mike.

For anyone wanting to support Barnardos, they can donate online at www.barnardos.org.nz.

