Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangatahi Māori Sought For Mayoral Mentoring Programme

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 9:18 am
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Applications are open for Tuia 2023 - a leadership programme for young Māori in communities throughout Aotearoa.

Founded in 2011 through the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), the national Tuia programme has supported over 550 rangatahi (youth) to gain leadership skills and build networks, aiding their community contributions.

Rotorua Lakes Council has been part of the programme since its inception, has mentored 12 rangatahi Māori and is now seeking their Tuia 2023 representatives.

The successful candidates will meet regularly with Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, participate in civic events, grow their networks and connect with a diverse range of people to gain a deeper insight into inter-generational issues, cultural values and experiences.

Stephanie George, the 2020 Tuia representative, says the programme enabled her to reconnect with her whakapapa and relearn what’s important to her.

“I’ve taken the skills learnt through the programme and am now working with rangatahi helping them find themselves and what they’re passionate about.

“The Tuia programme gave me the confidence to share my voice and I’m now proud to represent the community as an elected member on the Rotorua Lakes Community Board.”

Mayor Tapsell says Tuia is a one-of-a-kind leadership programme that also connects people with culture and environment.

“This is a great opportunity for local rangatahi as it builds their skills and confidence while providing them with the learning and development required to become the next generation of leaders.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the successful applicants to contribute back to our community.”

The Mayor, in partnership with the community and past Tuia recipient, will select the candidate that best matches the programme criteria.

The successful candidates will be rangatahi Māori (aged 18 to 25), reside within the Rotorua rohe (district), already be actively contributing to the wellbeing of their community or aspire to do so and be willing to commit for a minimum of 12 months.

Commitments include attending five weekend wānanga held on marae with fellow Tuia representatives from around the country, monthly mentoring sessions with the Mayor and other event and networking opportunities.

If you are interested, applications can be written or videoed, detailing a bit about yourself and a brief outline of why you should be successful for the Tuia kaupapa (project). Applications close 5pm, Friday 10 February 2023 and can be sent via the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook Messenger or by emailing felicity.jansonius-bidois@rotorualc.nz.

Visit the Rotorua Lakes Council website to learn more or to apply.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 