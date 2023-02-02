The Clean-up Continues Across Auckland’s Transport Network

Work continues today across the Auckland region to clean up damage across our road and public transport network caused by the extraordinary weather and flooding of the past few days.

Despite improvements in weather conditions, we urge Aucklanders to take care when travelling on the network.

We continue to have more than 550 members of our road maintenance crews out across the region today working to clear slips, repair flood damage and reopen roads. Good progress is being made, and since Saturday more than 60 roads have been restored and reopened, with 31 roads remaining currently closed.

Rail services today are running to reduced timetables on the Western Line (between Newmarket and Swanson, with a transfer required at New Lynn), Southern Line (Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern Line) and the Eastern Line (running at peak between Britomart and Manukau, and off-peak between Manukau and Otahuhu with a transfer required at Otahuhu to Southern Line services to complete the journey).

Bus rail replacement services are running between Britomart and Newmarket due to significant slips at the Parnell rail tunnel, and on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket.

Bus services are operating on all routes with extended journey times due to detours because of road closures. Dedicated school bus services are being reinstated for those schools which have reopened today.

Ferry services are operating reduced timetables other than Gulf Harbour that will continue to operate a bus replacement.

Passengers wanting to travel on public transport services should check the AT Mobile app or AT website for the latest information on public transport services before they travel.

For the latest information on road closures and public transport: at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

Transport Plan for Thursday 2 February 2023 with latest updates at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch:

Auckland’s road network is operational with 31 roads currently closed and key roads impacted to avoid below:

North

Beach Road, Browns Bay – Closed Both Ways

Glenvar Road – Closed Both Ways

Central

Tāmaki Drive, Closed Both Ways

Shore Road, Remuera – Closed Both Ways

Rodney

Mill Flat Road – the Bailey Bridge installation continues, with residents still having access via the Riverhead Forest. Part of the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway will be closed to traffic to allow construction of the bridge.

Coatesville Riverhead Highway - Closed Both Ways

South

Awhitu Road (south of Kemp Road) –Closed Both Ways

Moumoukai Hill Road - Closed Both Ways

Otaua Mountain Road - Closed Both Ways

Sherwood Drive - Closed Both Ways

West

Te Henga Road (need to use Bethells as a detour) - Closed Both Ways

Woodbay Road - Closed Both Ways

Scenic Drive - Closed Both Ways

Public Transport:

Rail:

Western Line: Newmarket to / from New Lynn and New Lynn to / from Swanson is operational at a 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at New Lynn to complete their journey. Additional rail bus services are available New Lynn to / from Swanson at 20-minute frequency as an alternative option for customers.

Southern Line: Papakura to / from Britomart via Eastern Line at 40-minute frequency.

Eastern Line: Manukau to / from Otahuhu at 40-minute frequency; customers will need to transfer at Otahuhu to Southern Line services to complete their journey.

Rail replacement buses are in place between Britomart and Newmarket due to Parnell Tunnel slips and on the Onehunga Line and Otahuhu to Britomart section of the Southern Line will due to KiwiRail’s Rail Network Rebuild works.

There will be longer rail journey times due to KiwiRail’s network-wide speed restrictions. Significant increases in journey times should be expected.

Bus: Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville Riverhead, 774 / 7 75 / TamakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

Running on all routes at approximately 85-90% service capacity. Increased journey times should be expected due to detours and road closures. Current detours are on routes 755 (Shore Road, Remuera), 126 Coatesville Riverhead, 774 / 7 75 / TamakiLINK and 170. Latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch. Ferry: latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch:

latest information at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch: Hobsonville Point, Half Moon Bay, Birkenhead and Bayswater will operate on weekend timetables.

Devonport will operate at 60-minute frequency.

Waiheke – please check with www.fullers.co.nz

West Harbour and Pine Harbour operating at reduced timetable.

Gulf Harbour services are being replaced by buses for the remainder of the week

A welfare run to Rakino Island happened at 3pm yesterday , with reinstatement of regular services yet to be confirmed

School Buses: following the announcement of school return, AT dedicated school buses will be operational.

following the announcement of school return, AT dedicated school buses will be operational. Parking:

Approximately 1500 flooded vehicles have been towed across the city since Friday, including 88 so far today. There are about 450 vehicles still to be towed across the city.

Pumping continues to clear floodwaters on Level 3 of the Civic Car Park.

To keep up to date, please visit at.govt.nz/weatherwatch.

© Scoop Media

