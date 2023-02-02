Venture Taranaki Announce Six New Curious Minds Projects

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, has announced six new community-based science projects have secured funding through the Curious Minds Taranaki programme. This brings the total number of projects funded to 72, with $1,218,164.41 in funding distributed since 2015.

Led by Venture Taranaki and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the first round of 2023 Curious Minds projects tackle a diverse range of scientific questions through collaborative, community-led research.

"Curious Minds Taranaki empowers our communities to investigate scientific issues that directly impact their lives. This particular group of projects covers an exciting range of topics including sustainable energy, improving our ability to track kiwi with drones, artificial intelligence, and the health of our awa (rivers) and moana (ocean)," explains Kelvin Wright, Te Puna Umanga /Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

The Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform aims to nurture grass-roots science by providing communities with a means of accessing expert knowledge and resources to carry out real-world research. The Platform brings together community groups, scientists, schools, hapū, and industry experts to build science engagement and capability around the region.

The new projects span from the Paraninihi marine reserves in the north through to waterways in Waverly and include students from Auroa School in South Taranaki to Waitara High School and Devon Intermediate students.

"School engagement is a strategic focus for Venture Taranaki. By enabling students to undertake relevant scientific research and solve problems that matter to them, we’re fostering the next generation of innovative minds and aim to create learners eager to choose STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, Mātauranga) related career pathways," says Wright.

Thom Adams, Curious Minds Coordinator adds, "What’s exhilarating about science is that you never know which discoveries will be a major catalyst for change. A single project can have a remarkable impact on the lives and communities of the people it affects. We encourage anyone with an idea for a locally-relevant research project to contact us and see if it can be made into a reality."

The next funding round will open 1 March 2023, and research professionals and community groups can apply for project funding up to $20,000.

For more information on PSP and Curious minds in Taranaki, please visit the Venture Taranaki website https://www.venture.org.nz/science-and-research/psp-curious-minds/.

SUPPORTING INFORMATION

About the new projects

Inaha me Kapuni haerenga o te maramatanga Ngā awa o Kapuni me Inaha (the Kapuni and Inaha rivers) are integral to the mana of Ngāti Manuhiakai. Sadly, the health of the two rivers has been in an obvious decline, with increasingly poor water quality and dwindling taonga species. Before the mauri of these awa can be restored, a baseline understanding of their past and present states must be established.

To do this Ngāti Manuhiakai will gather data using a cross cultural scientific lens, combining scientific best practice with mātauranga Māori. They will record the historic knowledge from kaumatua, while conducting eDNA sampling to identify which animal species still live in the waterways. The knowledge and scientific skills acquired during this project will empower the hapū to revitalise ngā awa o Kapuni me Inaha.

Haurapa Kiwi 2.0 - Tuning Up the Frequency In an earlier project Taranaki Kiwi Trust proved that it was possible to track kiwi using drone technology. Unfortunately, the applications were limited to close range due to radio frequency interference from the drone itself. Haurapa Kiwi 2.0 brings in specialist radio frequency experts alongside students from The Head Office to solve this problem, working towards the ultimate goal of being able to track multiple kiwi over long distances in a single, automated process.

The project partners are Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Kaitake Range Conservation Trust, Kent-Fiebig Contracting, Indemic, and Cornerstone Contracting.

Wild about AI In 2023, Wildlife.ai will develop and launch the Wild About AI programme, which will empower school students to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to investigate locally-relevant scientific issues. The Curious Minds grant will enable the co-development of resources and lesson plans that use marine science to introduce students to the exciting and rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence. As the project evolves, members of the public will be able to actively contribute to monitoring surveys and build their own awareness of marine conservation. This project is supported by funding partners TOI Foundation and Mazda Foundation, collaborators Department of Conservation, Te Ara Taiao, Likuid Media, and will involve students from different schools in Taranaki including Waitara High School, Devon Intermediate, Taranaki Gifted Community Trust and Te Paepae O Aotea.

Is the world changing below the waves? MAIN Trust are concerned by observations from divers and iwi that the reefs and marine life around Taranaki are changing. They are bringing together an impressive group of local and national experts on marine environments to record data and capture observations of the marine environment along the north Taranaki coast between Ngā Motu Tapuae and Parininihi Marine Reserves. Divers will deploy data loggers, collect photos to compare with historic imagery and create fully immersive 360 videos so schools and community groups can experience the marine environment first hand.

Wai Energy - Low Flow Hydro Taranaki Catchment Communities are interested in the potential of generating electricity using low-flow hydro. They’re working with Auroa School to carry out a feasibility study on using vortex hydro systems in the Oeo stream. Participants will investigate the power potential of the water flow and survey fish populations to investigate the impact of the technology on fish passage.

This project is supported by Taranaki Regional Council, Ngāti Hāua, Riverwise Consulting, and Armatec Environmental.

Para Kuihi Kuihi, or Canada Geese, are becoming a major pest in South Taranaki, contaminating waterways and competing with native species for food. Te Kaahui o Rauru are investigating whether drones can be used to locate Kuihi nests more effectively than on foot. The project will engage with the local community to establish what may motivate people to become involved in an annual culling event where people can learn about wetland ecology and how to process Kuihi as a source of food.

Project partners include Te Wairoa-iti Marae, the Department of Conservation, Lions Waverly, Te Oranganui Rangatahi, and Dr Pita King of Massey University.

