Trade Me Opens Kindness Store To Support Kiwi Impacted By Flooding

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Trade Me Limited

Trade Me has teamed up with New Zealand Red Cross and opened its Kindness Store to lend a helping hand to the response supporting those impacted by flooding in the Upper North Island.

Trade Me spokesperson Sally Feinson said following the widespread damage caused by flooding the Kindness Store was opened to support the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this horrendous weather event. We know Kiwi all over Aotearoa are keen to help out in any way they can, so we wanted to make it easy to show some kindness.”

Mrs Feinson said the store offered a number of different ways for Trade Me members to get involved and send their aroha. “Kiwi can show their support by making a donation via the Trade Me Kindness Store. 100 per cent of the funds raised will be delivered to New Zealand Red Cross to support their ongoing and future response efforts.”

Mrs Feinson said there is something for every budget, with donations ranging from $10 to $100 which could go towards helping equip evacuation centres, providing psychosocial and welfare support, and bringing in more Red Cross trained people where needed. This will support the people affected by the floods today, and prepare to give life-changing assistance to those impacted by unforeseen emergencies in the future.

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager Emergency Management and International, Sean Stewart said they can only respond to events like these with ongoing help and support.

“Thanks to Kiwi generosity, donations enable us to train, equip and deploy Disaster Welfare and Support Team members to respond to the communities in crisis whether that’s today, tomorrow or when the next emergency hits,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Trade Me team for helping us to support more people impacted by this flooding.”

Kiwi can head to trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/stores/thekindnessstore now to donate now.

