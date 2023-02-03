Arts And Heritage Funds To Boost Cultural Sector

Two new development funds to support the Kāpiti arts and heritage scenes are now open for applications.

Kāpiti Coast District Council has created the Museums and Heritage Development Fund ($30,000 annually) and the Arts Sustainability Fund ($36,000 annually) to further support the sustainable development of the arts and heritage sectors in Kāpiti.

Libraries and Cultural Services Manager Ian Littleworth says Council recognises the valuable cultural, social and economic contribution the arts and heritage sectors make to Kāpiti.

“These new funds are to provide more support for those doing great things enriching our lives through the arts or telling the stories of our heritage in interesting ways,” Mr Littleworth says.

“If you’ve got an awesome idea for an aspirational arts initiative or ways to enhance a museum or heritage site, start thinking about it now and get ready to apply.

“Eligibility criteria is available now and we encourage potential applicants to get in touch with our advisors for an initial conversation.”

The two funds will complement the other funding opportunities available through Council, including the annual Creative Communities Scheme, support for the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail, the Heritage Fund, and funding for events.

“Kāpiti has a well-established and vibrant arts and heritage sector which provides economic, cultural and social benefits to the district and beyond,” Mr Littleworth says.

“Council is a proud supporter of the arts and values the mahi of the Kāpiti Coast’s artists, performers, venues, museums, promoters, administrators, and galleries.

“We look forward to working with applicants and seeing what comes from these new funds.”

For the Arts Sustainability Fund, artists and organisations can apply for three-year funding to support the sustainability of new and aspirational initiatives, practices, or activities that contribute significantly to the creative fabric of the Kāpiti district.

The Museums Development Fund will have $30,000 annually available in funding on application for projects or activities that showcase the rich heritage of the Kāpiti district and build capacity and capability within the heritage sector.

Applications for the Arts sustainability fund and Museum and heritage development fund are open now.

