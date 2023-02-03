Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has formally extended the local state of emergency for Auckland for seven days, but expects it will be lifted early.

The Mayor thanked Aucklanders for how they have responded to the unprecedented weather event, saying the community response had been “magnificent”.

“One sign of the fantastic co-operation is that the emergency powers, which I approved on Friday night immediately when advised, have barely needed to be used.”

The Mayor acknowledged he made mistakes on Friday night.

“I dropped the ball on Friday,” the Mayor said.

“I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry.

“The priority now, ahead of the Waitangi long weekend, is to ensure that Aucklanders are safe, well-informed and well-supported,” Mayor Brown said.

The Mayor was advised at 9.00 am today by Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM), which includes Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to extend the state of local emergency.

He considered the advice and signed the declaration at 11.30 am, ahead of the existing declaration expiring this evening.

The advice the Mayor received can be found here.

Having the declaration in place allows the Controller, CDEM and other relevant authorities to issue legally binding instructions to agencies and the public, if that is required.

“I hope it continues to be mostly unnecessary for these powers to be used, and urge Aucklanders to continue assisting the emergency services by complying with their instructions voluntarily. The need for the emergency powers will be continuously reviewed.”

