Police Advise Heavy Vehicles To Avoid Using Cove Road

Police are asking heavy vehicles to avoid using Cove Road, between Waipu and Mangawhai.

This route is not suitable for heavy vehicles, and continued use will contribute to further damage and delays.

This afternoon Police have attended two incidents involving trucks travelling on this route. Thankfully there are no reports of injuries.

However, for the safety of all road users, Police ask heavy vehicles to use alternate, more suitable routes.

