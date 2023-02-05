Initial Review Of Response To Auckland’s Devastating Floods

Mayor Wayne Brown today visited the first streets in West Auckland that flooded during last week’s devastating weather event, and helped clear out water damaged homes with the Student Volunteer Army.

Today at 5.30pm, the mayor’s office will release the terms of reference and membership of the independent review into the immediate emergency response to the unprecedented weather event and flooding that began on Friday 27 January.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brown will announce further details of support for the Big Auckland Clean-up, following his daily briefing from Auckland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) on Tuesday.

