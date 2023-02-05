Motorists Urged To Avoid Travel In Tasman, West Coast, As Weather Worsens - Tasman

Wild weather is causing multiple slips and flooding in Tasman and the West Coast.

State Highway 6 is closed from Harihari to Haast.

Police advise against travel unless it’s absolutely essential.

Police urge motorists to please obey signage that says roads are closed as emergency services may have difficulty reaching them.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website – www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz [1] (link is external) – before they travel for real-time travel information, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

© Scoop Media

