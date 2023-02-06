Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aucklanders Urged To Plan For A Busy Day On Roads And Public Transport Tomorrow

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is urging people to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel tomorrow, with the return to school and work after the long weekend.

AT spokesman Darek Koper says:

“Tuesday will be a busy day on the network, so make sure you plan ahead and consider travelling later if you don’t have to travel during peak times.

“We will be providing regular updates on our website, so people have the information they need to plan their journeys tomorrow.

“Because of widespread damage from flooding, be prepared for longer journey times due to more Aucklanders travelling around and the remaining damage to our road and public transport network.

“Scheduled buses will be operating as usual from tomorrow and these will be prioritised by our bus teams, however there may be some last-minute cancellations due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

“We are currently awaiting an update from KiwiRail on how it has progressed with repair work to the network over the weekend, and we will provide an update on train services on our website later this afternoon.

“Please check our website or AT Mobile app for information on bus and train times, as well as road closures and key flood-damaged roads to avoid while travelling around Auckland.

“People may want to make the most of the better weather forecast to walk or bike to school or work if possible.”

AT will be communicating directly with customers today through app alerts, an electronic newsletter and updates on radio.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On extending the fuel/public transport subsidies

As Chris Hipkins says, it’s a “no brainer” to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters. More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index

NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ’s score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90. More>>


Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>


NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues

“We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus,” Chris Hipkins said. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 