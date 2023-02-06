Progress Continues To Restore Auckland’s Public Transport Network

Work to clean up Tāmaki Makaurau’s storm-damaged roads and restore the public transport network has continued throughout the long weekend with good progress made by the more than 400 road maintenance crew members working across the region.

The installation of the temporary Bailey Bridge at Riverhead’s Mill Flat Road was successfully completed today.

With 23 roads still partially or fully closed, AT is recommending people check the AT website for advice on the status of closed or partially closed roads.

And with the return to school and work tomorrow after the long weekend, Auckland Transport is also urging people to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for travel.

Aucklanders should check the website or AT Mobile app for the latest information on bus and train times, as well as road closures and key flood-damaged roads to avoid while travelling around Auckland.

Auckland’s road network is operational, however there are 23 roads either fully or partially closed. The key roads impacted are listed below:

North

Braemar Road, Castor Bay – Closed both ways

Glenvar Road, Torbay – Closed both ways between East Coast Rd and Fitzwilliam Dr

21 Woodlands Crescent, Browns Bay – Closed both ways

Rodney

Ridge Road, Waiake – Lane closed

Ahuroa Road, Puhoi – Closed both ways

1200 Kaipara Hills Road, Kaipara Flats – Closed both ways

Tahekeroa Road, Tahekeroa – Closed both ways

Tunnel Road, Puhoi – Closed both ways

Weranui Road, Wainui – Closed east-bound

SH1 - Hibiscus Coast Highway On-ramp, Silverdale - Lane closed north-bound

Central

Tamaki Drive (Mission Bay – Patterson Ave to Watene Cres) - Closed citybound

Waikowhai Road, Mount Roskill - Closed both ways

Waiheke Island

Hekerua Rd – Closed both ways

South

Marine Parade, Howick – Northbound lane closed

West

Mountain Road, Henderson Valley – Multiple slips, one lane only in some sections.

1162 Scenic Drive, Swanson – Closed both ways

412 Scenic Drive, Waiatarua – Closed both ways

9 Takahe Road, Titirangi – Westbound lane closed

32 Wood Bay Road, Titirangi – Closed both ways

72 to 84 Opanuku Road, Henderson Valley – one narrow lane

15 Paturoa Road, Titirangi Beach end – Closed

Kay Road, Swanson – Closed both ways

Great Barrier Island

Cape Barrier Rd – Closed both ways

Shoal Bay Rd – Closed both ways

Public Transport:

Rail:

Western Line:

Following successful remedial works by KiwiRail crews, trains are running between Britomart and New Lynn at a 20-minute frequency.

A shuttle train (no set timetable, just back and forth) is running between New Lynn and Swanson at approximately a 60-minute frequency.

Rail replacement bus services continue to run between New Lynn and Swanson (RBW) at a 20-minute frequency, to support the train shuttle service and help meet demand.

If travelling through New Lynn, customers will need to change trains at New Lynn Station to continue their journey.

Rail bus services may be delayed due to weather damage detours or experience late notice cancellations.

Eastern Line:

Eastern services will run between Manukau and Britomart in peak times only.

Eastern services will run between Manukau and Otahuhu during off-peak.

Customers will need to disembark at Otahuhu and transfer to Southern Line services to complete their journey.

Meadowbank Station will be open, with all services stopping at the station following KiwiRail crews successfully repairing a slip and recovering storm debris.

Southern Line:

Southern services will be running between Papakura and Britomart via the Eastern Line.

Buses replace trains between Otahuhu and Newmarket due to the Rail Network Rebuild. Rail bus services (RBS and RBSX) may be delayed due to weather damage detours or experience late notice cancellations.

Meadowbank Station will be open, with all services stopping at the station following KiwiRail crews successfully repairing a slip and recovering storm debris.

Onehunga Line:

The track between Newmarket and Onehunga remains closed for the Rail Network Rebuild, with the Onehunga Line services replaced with two rail replacement buses: the Onehunga Connector (RBOC) & Onehunga Express (RBOX).

The Onehunga Connector runs between Onehunga and Ōtāhuhu, stopping Penrose and Te Papapa.

The Onehunga Express runs directly between Newmarket and Onehunga during the peak period.

Bus: The bus network is back to normal schedule and services are back to pre-flood levels. Some diversions and detours continue to operate due to road closures. Up to date public transport information can be found at AT.govt.nz/weatherwatch

The bus network is back to normal schedule and services are back to pre-flood levels. Some diversions and detours continue to operate due to road closures. Up to date public transport information can be found at Ferry: Ferries are now operating normal timetables.

Ferries are now operating normal timetables. School buses: we are working to minimise and manage detours on school bus routes. We recommend parents check the AT Mobile App or AT website for the latest information.

we are working to minimise and manage detours on school bus routes. We recommend parents check the AT Mobile App or AT website for the latest information. Parking and vehicle recovery:

To date, 2232 vehicles have been towed with 457 still to go.

If your vehicle has been towed, call 09 377 7776 to find out where it is located.

All car park buildings are fully operational (Downtown, Victoria Street, Toka Puia, Ronwood and Fanshawe Street).

The Civic carpark is open to the public but has reduced availability due to the closure of Level 3 (flooding). Level 2 is temporarily closed for testing and cleaning.

© Scoop Media

