SH2 Reopened - Wellington
State Highway 2 is now open, following an earlier crash in Clareville, just north of Carterton.
As Chris Hipkins says, it's a "no brainer" to extend the fuel tax cut, half price public subsidy and the cut to the road user levy until mid-year. A no brainer if the prime purpose is to ease the burden on people struggling to cope with the cost of living, and - perhaps - reduce the impact of the floods on their ability to earn an income, but the decision to extend relief on the cost of fuel and travel has run into a storm of criticism from some quarters.
Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency
Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier.
Migrant Workers Association: Wayne Brown, Stand Down
From his failure to give Aucklanders adequate warning on Friday night, to his climate denialism, to his Trumpian attempts to bully the media - he has embarrassed himself and his council.
Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism
Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports.
Transparency: NZ #2 In Corruption Perceptions Index
NZ ranked second equal with Finland in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index ... NZ's score dropped 1 point to 87 while Denmark improved by 2 points, scoring 90.
Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport
"Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures," said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day.
NZ Government: New Cabinet Focused On Bread And Butter Issues
"We need a greater focus on what's in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus," Chris Hipkins said.