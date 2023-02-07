Binance New Zealand Donates Over $250K To Support Dave Letele’s BBM Auckland Flood Relief Efforts

Binance New Zealand through Binance Charity is supporting flood relief efforts in Tāmaki Makaurau with a crypto donation of $162,000 BUSD ($259,356 NZD) to Dave Letele’s Buttabean Motivation (BBM) charity.

Dave Letele, 2022 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year and BBM Founder says, the donation is the largest single donation the charity has ever received and the first to be made in cryptocurrency.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Binance New Zealand and Binance Charity for their generosity. This donation is going to make a huge difference to whānau impacted by the floods.

“Right now we are focused on the clean-up but we’re also looking forward to how we can help whānau to restore their homes in the coming weeks and months and this single donation will go a long way to providing whānau in need with appliances and furniture for their homes,” said Letele.

Ben Rose, Binance New Zealand and Pacific Islands General Manager, says it’s been a really tough few weeks for those in Tāmaki Makaurau. His team has experienced the devastation of the floods first hand and he is proud to be able to support Kiwi families in need.

“We’ve seen the amazing mahi that Dave and BBM are doing in the community to support whānau who have lost their homes and belongings in the flooding and this donation will give those efforts a significant boost.

“We are donating the equivalent of $259,356 NZD in BNB, which is $1 NZD for every New Zealand registration on the Binance platform. While the donation will be made in crypto, we're working with BBM to get that seamlessly converted to New Zealand dollars and into their bank account as quickly as possible so they can get started on the next phase of their flood relief plan,” said Rose.

Letele has recently secured warehouse space to store donated household goods for whānau and says he’s excited about the donation and what it means for the community.

“I want to go out and get as many couches and fridges and washing machines as possible. I want to get out there and make it happen.

“To Ben and Binance and all the team, thank you so much and I hope you understand the impact this is going to have for so many families,” he adds.

Binance Charity is a non-profit organisation dedicated to building a future where Web3 technology is used as a force for good. In 2022 it donated $15million USD to 19 charities worldwide and it is proud to offer this support to those Kiwis that need it now more than ever.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial service suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Binance NZ

Binance New Zealand is a leading digital currency exchange platform that enables Kiwi customers to easily buy and trade cryptocurrencies with New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Binance New Zealand offers users deep liquidity and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods while leveraging cutting-edge technology from Binance.com's advanced trading platform.

