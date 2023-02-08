Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Failed To Treat Puppy With Multiple Fractures

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 4:24 pm
Press Release: SPCA

A man whose puppy had such severe injuries to its leg it needed amputating, has been prosecuted by SPCA for failing to treat an injured animal.

On 7 February 2023, Clint Maikuku appeared at the Hamilton District court and was sentenced to 200 hours of community work, ordered to pay reparations of $1,250.00 and disqualified from owning animals for a period of five years.

In August 2022, SPCA Inspectors attended the defendant’s property following calls of concern, where they found a puppy on the deck who wasn’t bearing any weight on his hind right leg. He appeared fearful, and wet himself when one of the inspectors picked him up.

“Knuckles” was seized by SPCA and immediately taken to a veterinarian who said the puppy’s injuries were chronic in nature and had occurred some time ago. X-Rays revealed multiple fractures to the spine, his right hind leg was broken in two places along with broken ribs. All of the fractures appeared to have happened at different times.

The defendant claimed Knuckles had always had problems with his back leg and that he’d dropped Knuckles three times due to him wriggling whilst being carried.

He also claimed the numerous fractures were the result of a neighbour who “accidentally stood on him” and Knuckles ran away limping. He said the limp began to improve for about a week before Knuckles was dropped again.

The defendant told inspectors he tried to care for Knuckles by providing massages and cuddles, but could not afford veterinary treatment.

The veterinarian said the injuries were the result of “some kind of blunt force”, from anything to being hit by a car, to being struck by a heavy object or a hard kick, with the injuries obvious to anyone observing the puppy.

Due to the severity of injury to Knuckle’s hind right leg, it had to be amputated.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said the level of cruelty displayed towards the puppy was sickening.

“No animal - no matter how great or small - deserves the level of pain and cruelty that Knuckles was forced to endure,” says Ms Clezy. “We are grateful to the member of the public who called with obvious concern about the welfare of this puppy.”

“If your pet is injured, it is absolutely vital that you contact your veterinarian. We understand cost of living is affecting many New Zealand families at this time, but many vets’ have payment plans and financial options so they can help your pet. SPCA is always available to offer advice and assistance where needed too.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 