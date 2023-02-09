Crash - Southern Motorway, Near Takanini - Counties Manukau

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a two-car crash on the

Southern Motorway, near Takanini, this morning.

The crash, which is currently blocking two northbound lanes, was reported to

Police around 6.17am.

At this stage, there doesn't appear to be any serious injuries reported

however traffic is building quickly.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

