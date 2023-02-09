Auckland Police Disrupt Burglaries, Appeal For Information

It was over and out for two alleged burglars in Kohimarama overnight after Police put an end to their plans.

Around 1.50am, Police responded to reports of a male breaking into a residential address on Rawhitiroa Road.

With the assistance of a Police Dog Unit, the Eagle helicopter and the Auckland City East Public Safety team, a male was located near the address, with a second accomplice male located an hour later.

Auckland City East Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says the apprehensions were a fantastic joint effort by front line staff, Eagle, and our Police Dog Section.

"Police have no tolerance for this sort of brazen offending in our community, and we will continue to treat such incidents seriously."

Two men, aged 30 and 35-years-old, have been charged with burglary, and unlawfully in an enclosed yard, and have appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

While the matter is now before the Court, which limits further Police comment, Police are appealing for anyone who might believe some of their property was taken during this spate of burglaries to please get in touch.

Police located a large amount of property in a nearby vehicle and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have had any property taken from their premises or vehicle overnight in the Kohimarama area to contact Police via our 105 or phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230209/2236.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

