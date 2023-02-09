Prepare For Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

MetService is forecasting that Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to impact the northern parts of Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday. It is expected to spread further across and down the North Island by Tuesday. MetService urges the public to start to prepare ahead of Gabrielle’s arrival.

Lisa Murray Head of Weather Communication explains, “If the cyclone continues on its current path towards the north of Aotearoa New Zealand, we can expect this to be an extreme weather event with widespread damage.”

“Those areas that are already vulnerable following last week’s weather are expected to see more rain, strong wind, heavy swells and coastal inundation which will exacerbate the situation.”

MetService have issued an early Severe Weather Watch and are expecting these areas to be upgraded to Warnings, and other areas added within the coming days.

Lisa continues, “The time to prepare is now, making the most of Friday and Saturday’s fine weather. Prepare yourselves for the worst and hope for the best."

GetReady.govt.nz has information regarding how to prepare for a storm. Things like; make a plan, know where your nearest evacuation centre is, clear gutters and drains, secure lose structures like trampolines or heavy outdoor objects, secure boat moorings, look after livestock, etc.

“Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty are still in clean up mode from the last event with debris still in the vicinity. This can become a hazard; blocking drains or being lifted by wind,” adds Lisa.

“Don’t forget a cyclone brings severe damaging wind as well as heavy rain and swell. As the ground is already sodden trees are more likely to topple which could cause power outages.”

Along with wind and rain, there will also be heavy swells for eastern areas and a storm surge of close to half a metre on top of the swell and wind waves.

The path a cyclone takes is exceptionally hard to forecast, but there is agreement amongst the weather models that Cyclone Gabrielle will arrive in the north on Sunday. Even if the cyclone passes just offshore, there is still a high risk of significant and impactful weather over the upper North Island starting later Sunday, then spreading south to central New Zealand by Tuesday.

This is an unfolding event and forecasts will be updated so it is important to stay in the know. Now is a good time to download the MetService App which includes all safety critical weather information. Details can also be found at MetService.com and @MetService Facebook and Twitter.

