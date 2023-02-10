Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City Council Urgently Probing Street Lamp Fixture Failures

Friday, 10 February 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is urgently widening an investigation into the failure of street lamp fittings which has resulted in a small number of lamps falling to the ground.

City Council Transport and Infrastructure Manager Brad Singh says the failures of the fittings presents a clearly unacceptable danger to the public – and his staff are working hard to identify street lamp fixtures where the fittings need to be replaced.

“We’re really sorry that this is happening – we don’t want people worrying about what’s above their heads when they’re out walking or driving – so we’re focusing on this issue as a matter of urgency.”

He is also urging members of the public to call the Council on 04 499 4444 if they spot any street lamps that are ‘drooping’ or swaying, especially in strong winds.

Mr Singh says fittings on about 1000 of the city’s 17,000 street lamps have proved to be faulty. The spigots – part of the brackets which attach the lamps to the street lamp poles – date from 2017 when the Council installed 17,000 new LED street lamps around the city.

These spigots are now failing prematurely causing the lamp head to come loose and hang.

The Council is actively working with four companies that shared the installation work in 2017 to better identify the suburbs and streets where the faulty spigots may have been installed.

In the meantime Council contractors are checking spigots every time they go up a pole, regardless of the reason that they are doing so. If a spigot is one from the faulty batch, it is replaced immediately.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 