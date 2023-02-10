Incident - Ellerslie-Panmure Highway

Superintendant Shanan Gray, Director of Deployment for Tāmaki Makaurau Police:

Police are conducting a number of enquiries after three remand prisoners escaped custody on the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2.40pm near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp, when the transport van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

The three remand prisoners have fled on foot towards the South-Eastern Highway where they have stolen a member of the public’s vehicle.

Police have since been notified and our staff are making enquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle.

Members of the public who witnessed this afternoon’s events are asked to contact Police as soon as possible by contacting our 105 phone service.

This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided once they become available.

