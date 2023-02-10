Update – Road Closure, SH30/Onepu Spring Road - Bay Of Plenty
State Highway 30 at Onepu Spring Road has reopened following a crash earlier today.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
