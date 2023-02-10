Police seek witnesses to suspicious fire, Invercargill

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy, Invercargill CIB:

Police are seeking witnesses to, or anyone who may have footage of, a suspicious fire at the Cook Islands Christian Church in Invercargill today.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the McQuarrie Street address around 12pm – 1.30pm.

Information can be shared with Police by calling 105. Please reference event number P053603875.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

