Waikato Police make two arrests in relation to offending in Raglan

Waikato Police have arrested two Waikato-based youths in relation to a number of burglaries and an aggravated robbery in Raglan over Waitangi Weekend.

Today Police executed a number of search warrants and arrested a 14-year-old male and 16-year-old female for these offences.

The youths will face charges including aggravated wounding, aggravated robbery and unlawful interference with motor vehicles.

They are both due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on 15 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says, “Police would like to thank our community for coming forward with information and supporting our enquiries.

“We hope the swift investigation and resulting arrests will provide reassurance to the community after these concerning incidents.”

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

