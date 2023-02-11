Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Relief Fund Established For Sport And Recreation In Tāmaki Makaurau

Saturday, 11 February 2023, 6:48 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Following the recent devastating flooding and landslips in Tāmaki Makaurau , Aktive, Foundation North and Sport New Zealand are pleased to announce an Emergency Relief Fund of $150,000 for sport and recreation organisations.

The Fund aims to provide one-off financial support to sport and recreation organisations that have been affected by the recent weather events in Tāmaki Makaurau. Organisations will be able to apply for a maximum of $2,500 to assist with costs not covered by insurance.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says the fund is necessary because sport and recreation have been heavily impacted.

"The recent Tāmaki Makaurau weather event is unprecedented for our region. Sport and recreation are fueled by amazing volunteers who we know have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to try and minimise disruption to participants of sport and recreation. In doing so, costs have been incurred; some of which may not be covered by insurance," says Ms Wootten.

Applications for the Emergency Relief Fund open 1700 Friday 10 February 2023 and close 1500 Friday 24 February 2023. To be eligible, organisations must be charitable in nature. Applications can be made for retrospective expenses incurred related to addressing flood related impacts. For further details, including eligibility and how to make an application, click here.

Recognising the weather event has hit some organisations far harder, a bespoke approach is also being stood up to support sport and recreation organisations that have sustained severe impact (excluding Council and education owned facilities). This will involve Aktive working with organisations to understand the need, over and above what insurance provisions will cover, which will help to inform conversations that are underway with funders. Organisations that believe they fall into the category requiring support via this bespoke approach should email floodingsupport@aktive.org.nz so these conversations can formally commence.

Audry McLaren, Funding Manager, Foundation North says: "The extent of the recent events is still being determined; however, we know there will be significant and long-term impact on parts of the sport and recreation sector. Foundation North is pleased to be equally partnering with Aktive and Sport New Zealand to stand up this fund to support the sector through this challenging time and, in doing so, help mitigate the risk to young people missing out on the benefits of being involved in sport and recreation."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 