Emergency Relief Fund Established For Sport And Recreation In Tāmaki Makaurau

Following the recent devastating flooding and landslips in Tāmaki Makaurau , Aktive, Foundation North and Sport New Zealand are pleased to announce an Emergency Relief Fund of $150,000 for sport and recreation organisations.

The Fund aims to provide one-off financial support to sport and recreation organisations that have been affected by the recent weather events in Tāmaki Makaurau. Organisations will be able to apply for a maximum of $2,500 to assist with costs not covered by insurance.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says the fund is necessary because sport and recreation have been heavily impacted.

"The recent Tāmaki Makaurau weather event is unprecedented for our region. Sport and recreation are fueled by amazing volunteers who we know have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to try and minimise disruption to participants of sport and recreation. In doing so, costs have been incurred; some of which may not be covered by insurance," says Ms Wootten.

Applications for the Emergency Relief Fund open 1700 Friday 10 February 2023 and close 1500 Friday 24 February 2023. To be eligible, organisations must be charitable in nature. Applications can be made for retrospective expenses incurred related to addressing flood related impacts. For further details, including eligibility and how to make an application, click here.

Recognising the weather event has hit some organisations far harder, a bespoke approach is also being stood up to support sport and recreation organisations that have sustained severe impact (excluding Council and education owned facilities). This will involve Aktive working with organisations to understand the need, over and above what insurance provisions will cover, which will help to inform conversations that are underway with funders. Organisations that believe they fall into the category requiring support via this bespoke approach should email floodingsupport@aktive.org.nz so these conversations can formally commence.

Audry McLaren, Funding Manager, Foundation North says: "The extent of the recent events is still being determined; however, we know there will be significant and long-term impact on parts of the sport and recreation sector. Foundation North is pleased to be equally partnering with Aktive and Sport New Zealand to stand up this fund to support the sector through this challenging time and, in doing so, help mitigate the risk to young people missing out on the benefits of being involved in sport and recreation."

