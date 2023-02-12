Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills To Waipu Closed Overnight

Sunday, 12 February 2023, 6:52 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that the section of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipu will be closed overnight from 6pm on Sunday 12 February 2023.

A red heavy rain warning and a red strong wind warning has been issued for Northland. Due to the amount of rainfall today and forecasted overnight, and the risk of slips, the decision has been made to close the road overnight to keep everyone, including our crews, safe. The road may be closed earlier if deemed unsafe.

Waka Kotahi crews will reassess the road in the morning to check if it is safe to open again.

Detours will be in place overnight for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipu, and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14.

Waka Kotahi is advising people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds to avoid any non-urgent travel, and if you must travel make sure you’re checking for the very latest weather conditions with MetService, and the latest road closures via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres, and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

Waka Kotahi is also urging anyone who does need to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

