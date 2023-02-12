Police Arrest Man In Relation To Multiple Aggravated Robberies In Auckland

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old male in relation to six aggravated robberies across Auckland over the past three months.

The man is due to appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow (13 February) on six charges of aggravated robbery and shoplifting.

The offending was committed at various locations across Auckland and occurred from 19 December until the most recent offence on 3 February.

These crimes will not be tolerated, and Police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for crimes such as this will be held to account.

We are working hard to ensure that people in our community be safe and feel safe.

Police are continuing to support the victims involved and we are hopeful that this arrest will bring reassurance.

