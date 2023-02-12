Discoloured water for Te Papa Peninsula, Sunday 12 February

A water mains break on Dive Crescent today, Sunday 12 February, has caused discolouration of water to homes and businesses on the Te Papa Peninsula (including Greerton and the Cameron Road area).

The discolouration of water is caused from naturally-occurring iron and manganese that deposits on the inside of the pipes. The break has been repaired and the water is safe to drink but may not return to its usual clarity until tomorrow.

Tauranga City Council will provide another update tomorrow and appreciates the community's patience.

