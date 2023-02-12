Mauao And Moturiki (Leisure Island) To Close Over Next Few Days Due To High Swells

UPDATED 7.18PM

Due to rising swells and forecast high winds from Cyclone Gabrielle, we have closed Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) and Moturiki (Leisure Island) today, Sunday, 12 February, to ensure public safety.

All tracks on Mauao will be closed from 8am, Monday 13 February.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least Tuesday, 14 February when we will reassess the situation.

Signage and barriers will be in place at all closure points. We ask that the public respect the signs and barriers that are in place, as these are there for their own safety.

