Maritime Union Says Port Worker Safety A Priority During Extreme Weather

Sunday, 12 February 2023, 8:43 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says the cautious approach by the Ports of Auckland during Cyclone Gabrielle is the correct one.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is good Ports of Auckland has suspended operations as Cyclone Gabrielle moves into the region.

Mr Harrison says the Ports have made it clear the safety of workers and port infrastructure are the top priorities.

He says other ports like Tauranga and Northport should follow the same approach.

High winds, wave movements and poor visibility were all risks at Ports in bad weather conditions.

It was also important that container stacks were secured and work stopped at container depots and inland freight hubs in high winds.

Mr Harrison says the important role of Ports of Auckland for the city was now obvious as road and rail links in the region had been knocked out in the previous floods.

“What we have seen is the vulnerability of supply chains around the northern region, which reinforces the need for an accessible and resilient port in Auckland.”

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


