Cyclone Gabrielle Update #2

Fire and Emergency has received a steady flow of calls to incidents related to strong winds overnight. They ranged from loose roofing to fallen trees, windows blown out, and downed power lines.

There were over 180 calls in the 12 hours to 5am. Most were from people in Northland and Auckland, with a small number in Waikato.

An Urban Search and Rescue team was called out to assess one property, with the other incidents attended by local fire crews.

Fire crews also attended two commercial property fires in Auckland overnight.

