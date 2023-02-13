Fire And Emergency USAR Joins Forces With NZ Response Teams For Cyclone Gabrielle

Fire and Emergency is bolstering its Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) capacity and capability ahead of the worst effects of Cyclone Gabrielle by working with the New Zealand Response Teams.

National USAR Operational Manager Craig Monrad says, "by bringing in support from the New Zealand Response Teams from across the country, we are creating a unified response and strengthening Fire and Emergency’s ability to respond".

The NZ Response Teams normally operate independently through civil defence and emergency management groups across the country. However, Craig says experience from Auckland’s recent flooding showed what NZ Response can offer and how it can help support USAR operations.

Under this new working model, the NZ Response Teams will be embedded within USAR, giving Fire and Emergency more people to draw on and a larger range of skills.

Collectively this will give USAR greater situational awareness, helping Fire and Emergency to coordinate and triage its operations, giving surge capacity when the worst of the cyclone hits and needs change.

"We’ll be in a position where, because of the skills the NZ Response Teams bring, we can task people to different needs," Craig says.

NZ Response Teams Secretariat Liz Smith says it’s great to have the ability to send people to help with Cyclone Gabrielle.

"It’s exciting to have this opportunity to work alongside USAR and work more closely with Fire and Emergency NZ."

Liz says 28 NZ Response Teams personnel have joined USAR operations in total. They are providing support to activities in Tairawhiti, Auckland, Coromandel and potentially Northland.

Craig says the NZ Response Teams will assist with general USAR work like damage assessments and some rescues.

"They are a welcome addition and will lighten some of the impending load."

