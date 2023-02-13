Ruapehu Civil Defence Watching And On Stand-by

Ruapehu Civil Defence is on stand-by watching the development of Cyclone Gabrielle and its impacts on local communities closely.

Local Civil Defence Controller Clive Manley said that an Incident Control Point has been established at Ruapehu Civil Defence’s new Taumarunui base to monitor and respond to any situations as required.

Impacts are already being felt across northern parts of the North Island, and are expected to spread south across the rest of the North Island through to northern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday.

MetService are stating that this is expected to be a widespread and significant weather event with significant heavy rain and potentially damaging winds forecast for many parts of northern and central New Zealand.

Northern Ruapehu district including National Park, Taumarunui and other northern areas are under an orange strong wind warning and heavy rain watch with severe gale gusting 120 km/h to 130 km/h in exposed places and periods of heavy easterly rain that may approach warning criteria.

Southern Ruapehu district covering Waimarino-Waiouru area (Ohakune, Raetihi, Waiouru) is under an orange strong wind warning with scattered rain, becoming persistent this afternoon, strong south-easterlies, gale in exposed places, gusting 120 km/h.

The strong wind gusts could damage trees, power-lines and unsecured structures while driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The periods of heavy rain may cause high river flows and flooding in the usual flood prone areas.

People are urged to prepare including securing any loose items against the high winds, keep themselves informed of the latest developments and stay safe.

If possible stay off the roads while the worst of the cyclone passes by.

If you do need to be out and about take extreme care and watch for slips and any other outages.

For road outages please call into Council on 07 895 8188.

If life or property are under threat call emergency services on 111.

STAY INFORMED

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-north

GET READY GET THRU

https://getready.govt.nz/en/prepared/household

SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui

STATE HIGHWAY INFORMATION

https://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information

