Practising Fire Safety During A Power Outage

Fire and Emergency New Zealand encourages people across the North Island to remain vigilant and practise fire safety during a power outage.

Community Education Manager Adrian Nacey says it’s important to be aware of the additional fire risks in your home when there’s a power cut .

"During a power outage, we recommend using torches and battery powered devices wherever possible to reduce risk and avoid the use of candles and oil lamps," he says.

Adrian Nacey says if you don’t have access to torches, or they run out of battery, be mindful of the risks candles pose to your home.

"Always place candles and oil lamps firmly in a holder and on a stable, heat-resistant surface. Keep them away from anything that could catch fire, like curtains and clothing, and out of reach of children.

"Before going to bed or leaving the room, make sure all candles and oil lamps are put out," he says.

There are risks to charging devices through a power bank, and Adrian Nacey encourages people to be cautious when using them.

"Always check the device for damage before using it, and only charge devices on a hard, flat surface," he says.

Given power outages can occur at any time of the day, people may be planning to cook during the power outage. It’s important to never leave cooking unattended.

"If you are using a gas cooker, place it on a flat, stable, heat-resistant surface and make sure you are in an open, well ventilated room.

"Keep curtains, tea towels, oven mitts and other flammable items well away from the cooking area.

"And lastly, before your power comes back on, make sure all light switches, power outlets and cooking appliance are switched off," Adrian Nacey says.

With flooding forecast across the top of the North Island, people may be staying with relatives for shelter, and it’s important they are well protected from fire risks.

"It is important that you have working smoke alarms in every room that someone is sleeping in, and that everyone in the household is aware of your escape plan and safe meeting place."

For more information, head to www.fireandemergency.nz.

