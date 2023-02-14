Cyclone Gabrielle – Wellington City Update 11am Tuesday 14 February

· Wellingtonians are urged to think twice before travelling as Cyclone Gabrielle impacts on the city today.

· Wind speeds appear to be increasing along with heavy rainfall – and the Council is starting to receive reports of trees toppling and some surface flooding. Two large trees have fallen in Barnard and Sar streets in Wadestown and power lines may have been brought down in at least one case.

· Wellington City Council Resilience Manager Chris Mathews says the risk of slips and surface flooding is increasing and Council staff and contractors are watching the situation closely.

· We ask the public to please be patient and report slips or weather-related hazards to the Contact Centre on 499 4444 or through the FixIt App.

· All Wellington City Council services remain operational.

© Scoop Media

