Cyclone Gabrielle Update #9 - Fire And Emergency

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters are working extremely hard in Cyclone-affected areas across the North Island, particularly in efforts to reach people isolated by Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast.

Multiple people on SH5 in the Hawkes Bay are trapped in vehicles and in houses, and people are trapped awaiting rescue in Puketapu. There are also many houses flooded in Eskdale and Whirinaki which can’t be reached by road as the bridge access is washed out.

Helicopters aren’t currently able to rescue people trapped on roofs due to the high winds. This is an ongoing situation and we are monitoring it closely.

Around 1,700 incidents related to Cyclone Gabrielle have been received by Fire and Emergency in the past 24 hours.

Fire and Emergency logged 82 storm-related incidents between 10am and 11am this morning, bringing the total for the previous 12 hours to 999 incidents (in a rolling 12-hour period).

Of the 82 incidents logged between 10am and 11am, 10 are in Northland, 31 in Auckland, 9 in Waikato, 1 in Manawatu-Whanganui, 5 in Taranaki and 26 in Hawke’s Bay.

Fire and Emergency is prioritising responses where life and safety is at risk. Examples from this morning include:

  • Trees falling on a house and roads in the Far North
  • Trees fallen on houses and taking out powerlines in Whangārei
  • Flooded houses and evacuations in Kaipara
  • Houses flooding and trees down on houses in Auckland
  • Trees fallen on houses and taking out powerlines in Waikato
  • Tree fallen on house in Waipa
  • Flooding in Otorohanga
  • Powerlines and trees down and trees on fire in the Western Bay of Plenty
  • Roofs lifting off in Taranaki
  • Evacuations in Wairoa
  • Rescues from flooded houses and carrying out evacuations in Hastings.

We are still in the process of restoring radio and cellular contact with firefighters in Tairawhiti.

Fire and Emergency urges people to only call 111 when life and safety are at risk to ensure people who urgently need help can get through to our communications centre.

