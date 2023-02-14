Cyclone Gabrielle Still Impacting Some Areas, Easing By The End Of Today

Covering period of Tuesday 14 - Friday 17 February



While some MetService Red Rain Warnings are lifting there are still several Warnings and Watches in place as severe weather from Cyclone Gabrielle continues throughout the day (Tuesday).

Overnight and this morning, significant rain and wind affected large parts of the North Island, especially in the north and east with Tairāwhiti/Gisborne cut off.

“Napier Airport had its second wettest day on record with 175mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning, “said MetService meteorologist Andrew James, “That’s more than three times the February average.”

“Wind gusts over 140km/hr have been recorded at many exposed coastal locations, but urban areas have been affected too with New Plymouth airport gusts reaching 128km/hr, “continues Andrew, “With wave heights close to 11 metres recorded off the coast of the Bay of Islands.”

All this wild weather has led to significant and widespread impacts across the North Island, with large areas without power or communications, major flooding and wind damage in many regions. Over 30 state highway closures and the shutdown of air, sea, and rail transport for much of the northern half of the North Island. Several communities and regions are isolated, and a National State of Emergency is now in force.

Today, rain begins to ease in the upper North Island, but continues in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and northern Hawkes Bay until tonight, with rain also affecting the lower North Island and parts of Marlborough.

Andrew continues, “A continuing focus will be wind. We are still expecting gusts in excess of 120km/hr over parts of the upper North Island, Taranaki and central New Zealand, and warnings are still in place.”

Chatham Islands, lying 850km offshore from Christchurch, is expecting heavy rain and strong winds from this afternoon, with the system passing just to the north of them on Wednesday. This will be tied with large easterly waves, an unusual direction for the Islands.

Though Gabrielle takes a southeast track moving away from Aotearoa New Zealand from early tomorrow, the impacts from this event will be felt for much longer.

Looking farther ahead for the North Island recovery, Wednesday sees rain continue into the capital and a few showers around for central and northern North Island, though a dry break across Waikato and Bay of Plenty. Following that, there is some more wet weather from Thursday but apart from Wellington and Wairarapa most areas will see showers.

For the South Island, wet weather continues for Canterbury and Marlborough during Wednesday, dry elsewhere but a few showers in the far south. This continues on Thursday with an easing tread through the day.

Good news from James, “There is some light at the end of the tunnel – MetService is forecasting a ridge over the North Island bringing a spell of settled weather from this weekend onwards. There are still a couple of bands of wet weather to cross before then, so stay up to date with your MetService forecast.”

© Scoop Media

