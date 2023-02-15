15 February - Northland Network Update

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in Northland to travel with caution after widespread damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Closures on the Northland network as at 5pm include:

SH1 Dome Valley

Today we have had crews and machines on site clearing slips. Material from one slip was equivalent to 35 Olympic sized swimming pools. Weather and safety permitting, we are working towards opening for all traffic by Friday 17 February.

Until then Dome Valley will remain closed with detours in place via SH16.

SH1 Brynderwyn to Waipu

This corridor remains closed with a number of severe underslips and overslips. The damage is very significant, and we have a huge job ahead of us which will take some time. Our geotechnical team have assessed the road today and are working on what is required to open for freight.

While the road is closed, a local detour is in place for light vehicles via Cove Road / Mangawhai and our partners Northland Transportation Alliance confirm access to Paparoa / Oakleigh Road for lifeline freight only until flood water recedes and we can carry out a safety check on State Highway 12/14 detour route.

The roads are fragile and we urge travellers to use extreme caution given how critical these routes are for the region.

SH16 Wellsford to Kaukapakapa

Signposted detours are available for heavy vehicles. Please use extra caution as some areas are down to one lane.

SH12 Dargaville to Taheke

This road remains closed due to flooding, slips and trees.

SH14

This road remains closed between Tangatororia and Tangawahine due to flooding.

SH15

This road remains closed north of Mangatapere due to slips and flooding.

Waka Kotahi is also urging anyone who does need to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

Please note this information can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService, and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

