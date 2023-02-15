Muriwai Firefighter's Death - Statement From Fire And Emergency CE Kerry Gregory

This afternoon our Fire and Emergency USAR Team retrieved the body they had located in the Muriwai landslide. It is with great sadness that I confirm that it is our missing firefighter from the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade.

My heart goes out to his family and to his friends and colleagues in the brigade. His death is being felt by our Fire and Emergency whānau right across the country.

Flags will be flown at half mast on all fire stations to acknowledge our firefighter’s death.

We are working closely with Police as they lead the formal procedures that are required when someone dies in these circumstances.

Fire and Emergency respects the family’s wishes that we do not confirm the name of our fallen firefighter at this time.

© Scoop Media

