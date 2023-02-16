Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime Union Urges Use Of Coastal Shipping In Emergency Relief Effort

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 5:35 am
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says New Zealand coastal ships should be part of the relief effort to bring supplies to regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are several New Zealand flagged coastal vessels capable of delivering specialized 20ft fuel containers to ports such as Gisborne or Napier.

These fuel storage units are currently shipped from New Zealand to supply fuel to the Pacific Islands.

Mr Harrison says New Zealand coastal ships can also deliver “reefer” (refrigerated) containers and standard containers, and use onboard cranes if required.

“These vessels have the ability to uplift the heavy machinery and goods required in the rebuild and bypass the broken road and rail network.”

He says many of these New Zealand flagged and crewed ships have only recently come into service on the New Zealand coast due to recent investment in coastal shipping by this Government.

Mr Harrison says if emergency accommodation in isolated regional centres was overwhelmed, there is nothing to stop a Cook Strait ferry from being temporarily relocated to a regional port to provide shelter and catering facilities.

He says it is unfortunate that international fuel companies chose to remove New Zealand coastal fuel tankers in 2022 when Marsden Point refinery was closed.

“If the oil companies had retained one of the vessels, we would have the option for a New Zealand flagged ship to divert to a region in need and acting as a floating fuel storage facility.”

Mr Harrison says the situation in Gisborne and Hawkes Bay shows how exposed New Zealand’s fuel supply and general supply chain is, both in the current short term emergency and for the recovery period.

He says it is essential to build resilience into New Zealand’s transport network by maximising the use of New Zealand coastal shipping.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 