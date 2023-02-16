Cyclone Gabrielle – Wellington City Update 6am Thursday 16 February
There have been no major weather-related incidents reported overnight.
A heavy rain warning is in place until 8am for the Wellington region. Driving conditions may not be favourable, so consider delaying travel if possible.
If you must travel, take extra care on the roads as surface flooding and possibly unreported slips and fallen trees could prove hazardous.
- We ask the public to please be patient and report slips or weather-related hazards to the Contact Centre on 499 4444 or email info@wcc.govt.nz or through the FixIt App.
- All Wellington City Council services remain operational, including kerbside rubbish and recycling collections.
- Keep an eye on Council's social media channels for further updates, and Wellington Region Emergency Management Office site for more information.
- Some public transport may be impacted so visit Metlink for further information.
- Keep an eye on the weather and visit https://metservice.com/warnings/home for the latest updates.
- Check the Wellington Airport website for flights and departure information.
- Check NZTA Waka Kotahi for other updates around the region.
- Wellington Water recommends all recreational water users follow the advice of Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) which suggests staying out of the water for two to three days after heavy rain.