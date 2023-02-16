Third Arrested In Escaped Prisoners Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson, Auckland City CIB:

Police have located the third and remaining remand prisoner, who escaped custody on Auckland's Southern Motorway last week.

A 43-year-old man was located in the Auckland region overnight and taken into custody.

He is due to appear today in the Manukau District Court on charges of breaching court release conditions, offences related to the stolen vehicle and more.

Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and vigilance in this matter over the last week.

As the matter is now before the Court, there is no further comment.

© Scoop Media

