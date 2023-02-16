Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transpower Continues To Work With Lines Companies To Restore Power In The Hawke's Bay And Tairāwhiti Regions

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower has advised that it has continued to increase the amount of power available to local lines companies in the Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

We have implemented contingency plans and reconfigured part of the network to make 90MW of power available to Unison Networks and Eastland Network across the region to reconnect some houses and businesses (enough to power around 90,000 homes).

Late yesterday we were able to gain access to our flooded Redclyffe substation near Taradale. An initial assessment indicates that there is extensive damage after flood waters reached heights exceeding 1.5 metres inside the control room.

Given the extensive damage and the likely time to repair the substation, our focus now is on creating a bypass for our 220KV line to enable it to connect to the Whakatu substation north-east of Hastings. We have been working with local lines company Unison on this bypass option and expect to be able to provide an update later today on when it will be completed.

Yesterday we were able to use a helicopter to assess more of the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the national grid from the air and to get some of our staff and service providers into the area to start working on the bypass.

In addition to flooding at our Redclyffe substation, there has been extensive flooding at our Whirinaki substation north of Napier which supplies power solely to Pan Pac Forest Products Limited. It is also the entry point to the grid for generation from Contact Energy. Access to this site is currently only by air.

During the flyover we also identified a tower that has fallen between our Redclyffe and Fernhill substations next to the Ngaruroro river near Fernhill. Due to the flooding at Redclyffe these lines are not live and the downed tower does not pose a safety risk or currently have an impact of supply power to consumers. There are a number of towers that have slips in close proximity that we will be completing detailed inspections of in the coming days to ensure they are secure (there is no immediate risk).

Local lines company Unison Networks advise there are 40,800 homes without power in Hawke’s Bay, with 31,700 of these from Napier which is the area most impacted by the loss of the Redclyffe substation.

There continue to be logistical challenges in restoring power in the region as a result of damage to roading, significant debris and damaged communications networks. We are working closely with both NEMA and local Civil Defence agencies to get access to the resources we need.

We recognise the significant impact that this loss of power has on people affected in the region, our thoughts are with them, and we thank them for their patience. We assure them that our people are continuing to work tirelessly with local lines companies to get as much power restored into the area as quickly as possible.

