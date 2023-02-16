Marlborough Heritage Trust To Be Wound Up

The Marlborough Heritage Trust is to be wound up and Marlborough District Council will take over its operations.

Job advertisements for Marlborough Museum Manager and Edwin Fox Maritime Museum Manager jobs were published today.

Trust spokesperson Cathie Bell said it would be sad to see the trust go, but there would be benefits from the council taking over operations.

“Staff will become council employees the way that library staff are, and so will be paid market rates which will be good. Our staff do an excellent job for the region.”

“Marlborough is rich in heritage and this move will give the museum and the Edwin Fox financial stability.”

Council’s Manager, Economic, Community and Support Services Dean Heiford said the district’s heritage assets – particularly the Edwin Fox – were significant visitor attractions.

“Council will be able to modernise the museums’ structures and we aim to ensure they operate as well as possible,” he said.

He said managers were being employed first, and would then have a role in developing structures and recruiting associated staff.

The changeover transition takes place from March 31 this year.

