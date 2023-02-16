Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police file more than 70 charges in investigation into alleged historical offending

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have charged three people as part of an investigation into allegations of historical sexual and physical offending, committed by a contracted care provider in Auckland.

Counties Manukau CIB began investigating after Oranga Tamariki notified Police in June 2021 around matters of concern with a contracted care provider operating within the wider south Auckland region.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says investigators working on Operation Annalise have since spoken with more than 500 people.

Those males were identified as having been placed with the provider between 2002 and 2021, many of whom are now adults.

“Police have now reached a point in our investigation where we have filed charges,” Detective Inspector Vickers says.

“In recent days, Police have located and arrested three people within the Counties Manukau District. We have filed a total of 72 charges against all three at this stage of our enquiries.”

Those charged are a 72-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man:

• The 72-year-old has been summonsed on 43 charges, relating to 12 victims, those charges include 19 sexual offences, nine ill treatment offences and seven assault offences.

• The 33-year-old woman is facing 17 charges, relating to seven victims, those charges include 11 sexual offences and two ill treatment offences.

• The 33-year-old man is facing 12 charges, relating to eight victims, those charges include eight assault offences and two ill treatment offences.

The man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the two women are expected to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on 21 and 22 February respectively.

As matters are before the Court, Police are limited in further comment around the alleged offending or the provider itself.

Police are also incredibly mindful of the privacy of the victims identified in our enquiries to date, Detective Inspector Vickers says.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

Police reiterate that the investigation remains ongoing and further arrests or charges cannot be ruled out.

"Police are encouraging anyone who might have information that may assist the investigation further to get in contact with us, or if they wish to discuss any matters relating to this offending,” Detective Inspector Vickers says.

HOW PEOPLE CAN GET IN CONTACT:

Police have set up dedicated 0800 number for people to provide further information or discuss matters relating to offending under Operation Annalise.

Please call 0800 ANNALISE (0800 266 25473)

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 